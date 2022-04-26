Retired civil servants, career officials express support for Robredo, Pangilinan

MANILA – Several retired civil servants and career officials who are members of the Career Executive Service expressed their support for the candidacy of Vice-President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The retired career officials who served various positions in the different government agencies have issued a manifesto of support for Robredo and Pangilinan.

They are part of the Career Executive Service, or those who were granted eligibility by the Civil Service Commission to serve in government as civil servants.

"Public office is a public trust. As public managers, we were once favored with the public's trust and confidence. As members of the Career Executive Service, we went through the rigors of examination for competence and character to earn our eligibility and rank. Being a CESO/CESE/CSEE is our badge of honor. We were privileged to have been placed in key positions of responsibility to serve the Filipino people, and we made great efforts to be honorable and excellent because 'isang karangalan ang maglingkod sa bayan!'," they said in the manifesto.

"We believe that Vice President Leonor 'Leni' Gerona Robredo is the best exemplar of good governance. She is every civil servant's model of genuine and excellent public service," they added.

They also lauded Pangilinan's track "solid track record in public service."

"He has devoted his life in the service of Filipinos, advocating for farmers' rights and welfare and lending voice to the poor and defenseless," they said.

Among the signatories of the manifesto are former Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, former Trade and Industry Secretary Lilia R. Bautista and former Civil Service Commissioner Mary Ann Fernandez-Mendoza, among many other former undersecretaries, regional and provincial directors and high-ranking officials of the following agencies:

Department of Agriculture

Department of Agrarian Reform

Department of Energy

Department of Health

Department of Labor and Employment

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Department of Trade and Industry

Commission on Higher Education

Development Academy of the Philippines

Land Bank of the Philippines

Local Water Utilities Administration

National Economic Development Authority

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation

Social Security System

Civil Service Commission

