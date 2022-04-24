Bongbong Marcos tells UniTeam Taguig rally crowd uniting northern and southern Philippines, as exemplified by his alliance with running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, makes possible uniting the entire country. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/77wZ6mi5ad — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 24, 2022

MANILA - Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and UniTeam standard-bearer, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. believes he and running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, will have a good showing at the polls in Taguig City, as their campaign rally in the city drew a large crowd on Sunday.

“Maraming salamat sa napakainit na salubong na binigay ninyo sa amin… Kadalasan kapag ako’y nagsasalita at pinag-uusapan ko ang aming adhikain na pagkakaisa, ay kailangan kong ipaliwanag. Ngunit mukha namang dito sa Taguig hindi na kailangang magpaliwanag; nagkaisa na,” said Marcos, in his speech.

Held at the Arca South, the UniTeam grand rally was jampacked, even though Marcos only placed second here in the 2016 vice-presidential race, next to Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Marcos, however, beat then-vice presidential candidate Leni Robredo, whom he is again squaring off in the upcoming elections, as he obtained 86,270 combined votes in Taguig-Pateros, compared to Robredo’s 41,782.

Once again drumbeating his and the UniTeam alliance’s ‘national unity’ campaign slogan, Marcos said uniting the entire country is possible, as evidenced by his alliance with Mayor Duterte.

Marcos holds a stronghold in the north, while Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, has southern Philippines as bailiwick.

“Alam n’yo po, ang aming pagsasama ni Inday Sara ay may kahulugan po na napakaganda dahil ito po ay simbolo ng aming isinisigaw na pagkakaisa dahil po kapag kung iisipin po natin - ang isang kagaya ko na nanggaling sa Norte at isang kagaya ni Inday Sara na galing sa Davao, sa Mindanao, na nanggaling sa magkabilang dako ng Pilipinas ay maaaring magsama, siguro naman kaya nating ipagkaisa ang sambayanang Pilipino,” Marcos said.

In her speech, Duterte spoke about the UniTeam tandem’s plan to continue the legacy of the Duterte administration’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure push and anti-criminality campaign, among other platforms of government.

“Si Pangulong Duterte po gusto niyang malaman ninyong lahat na sa pagtatapos ng kanyang termino ay nasa puso niya ang pagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat dito sa Taguig… Ang aming pamilya ay merong pangako sa inyo sa bayan at ako yon kasama ang aking pangako sa inyong lahat na gagawin ko ang lahat sa aking trabaho upang tayo ay merong mapayapang pamumuhay dito sa ating bansa,” said Duterte.

Hundreds of supporters began to arrive at the rally venue hours before the start of the formal program, and consumed their water under the sweltering heat, which caused several attendees to feel dizzy - some falling unconscious and immediately given first aid by medics on stand by.

Program hosts, Randy Santiago, Bayani Agbayani and Ai-ai Delas Alas, also periodically distributed water to the crowd.

MARCOS JOINED BY FAMILY

Bongbong Marcos with wife, Atty. Liza Marcos, and son, Simon in the background, at the UniTeam grand rally in Taguig.



Though usually inconspicuous at her husband’s sorties, Bongbong had said Liza plays a major role in his #Halalan2022 bid. pic.twitter.com/jLc94Pu0wT — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 24, 2022

Marcos wife, Atty. Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos, and sons, Simon and Vinny, joined him in the Taguig sortie.

Atty. Marcos, though often conspicuous in most of her husband’s rallies, plays a "major role" in his campaign, Marcos had earlier said.

Vinny performed on strings as “Umagang Kay Ganda,” one of his father’s campaign themes and one of the elder Marcos’ favorite songs, was sung by a local artist.

Vinny Marcos on strings, as a singer sings ‘Umagang Kay Ganda’ at the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte UniTeam grand rally in Taguig City.



Like Bongbong, his 3 sons also play several musical instruments. pic.twitter.com/swmmep4vhC — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 24, 2022

Marcos presented his two sons to the crowd, after female attendees demanded for the eldest son, Sandro, who is busy campaigning in Ilocos Norte for his congressional bid.

Simon and Vinny Marcos shake hands of their father’s supporters at Taguig UniTeam grand rally.



Simon has been doing the rounds of dad Bongbong’s headquarters in different parts of the country, while Vinny has been attending NEXT GEN BBM concerts and UniTeam sorties. pic.twitter.com/QAxN1O6dP4 — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 24, 2022

Marcos and Duterte were joined in Taguig by their senatorial bets, Gibo Teodoro, Sherwin Gatchalian, Larry Gadon, and Jinggoy Estrada.