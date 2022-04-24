Maginhawa, birthplace of community pantry movement, turns pink

Senator @kikopangilinan addresses Maginhawa crowd, tells he spent 16 years in Mahusay Street, Teacher's Village.



MANILA - The famous food strip of Maginhawa, where the community pantry movement was born, painted its roads pink on Sunday.

Just a day after the record-breaking rally in Pasay City, thousands of kakampinks in UP Teachers' Village gathered for an after-party concert dubbed as 'Leniwanag sa Diliman' rally.

A portion of the street near the exact spot of the first community pantry was closed to vehicles.

Robredo herself was not able to attend, so it was Kiko Pangilinan who took the spotlight.

Pangilinan said he spent 16 years of his childhood in the area.

"Dito ako lumaki, dito ako unang lumigaw. Dito ako unang nabasted ng 3 beses," he said in jest.

Pangilinan's first stint in politics also started in Quezon City's District 4, where Maginhawa street belongs.

"Dito ako naging konsehal ng Quezon City, dito ako natuto ng panunungkulan ng tama at totoo," he added.

In his speech, Pangilinan acknowledged that the community pantry movement started in Maginhawa.

An advocate of food security, Pangilinan said the administration must help pantries instead of red-tagging them.

"Ang mga pantry, hindi dapat nireredtag, dapat tinutulungan ng gobyerno," he said.

For the first time since the campaign season started, all the nine Pangilinan siblings are complete. The vice presidential candidate is the middle child.

The boys sung a song that reminds them of their childhood - Sa ilalim ng puno ng saging- which means under the banana tree, to the delight of the crowd.

Ordinary workers also joined hands in endorsing Kiko Pangilinan.