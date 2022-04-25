Ateneo releases 2022 college admission results

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University has released the results of its college admission for Academic Year 2022 to 2023, its official publication reported on Monday.

The Guidon said on Twitter that the "Merit and Director's List scholars are first contacted before other applicants receive their results, while financial scholarship results will be released last."

Last year, Ateneo did not conduct an entrance examination like most universities due to the threat of COVID-19.

The university instead formed a committee that selected new students, basing its decisions on an applicant's past academic performance, recommendations of teachers, and information on their application form.

