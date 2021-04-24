Teodoro Herbosa leaves post as UP Vice President after online flak

NTF-COVID19 special adviser Dr. Teodoro Herbosa speaks during the National Task Force (NTF) Coordinated Operation to Defeat Epidemic (C.O.D.E.) team visit and the “Mask Para sa Masa” program launch at the Don Alejandro Roces Science High School in Quezon City on August 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, co-lead of the University of the Philippines' (UP) COVID-19 Response Team, has resigned from his post as the University Executive Vice President.

Herbosa has tendered his resignation effective immediately due to "personal reasons," according to the state university's announcement.

UP President Danilo Concepcion accepted Herbosa's resignation, expressing regret due to the fact that the former vice president has served the university with great dedication.

"In your service as Executive Vice President, you have shown how vital this position can be to the governance of the University," said Concepcion in his letter accepting Herbosa's resignation.

Herbosa served as the University's Executive Vice President since the start of Concepcion's administration in 2017.

Herbosa was part of the UP COVID-19 Response Team which provided projections, analyses, and recommendations to aid the government's decision-making regarding COVID-19.

Herbosa's resignation came a day after he drew flak online following his "death by community pantry” tweet.

The Twitter post was Herbosa's reaction to reports of a senior citizen who died while waiting in line at a community pantry organized by actress Angel Locsin in Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

It received online backlash, prompting Herbosa to make a public apology.

"I sincerely apologize for my tweet earlier today, tagging as 'death by community pantry' news of a senior citizen's death at a community pantry of a celebrity. It may have sounded like a criticism but was ill-judged, when many are facing hardships & being helped by these kind hearted souls," he said in his Facebook post.

"I felt angry over a preventable death, & ended up issuing the tweet when I could have expressed it in a better way."

"I assure you this has nothing to do with the institution that I serve, the University of the Philippines, I have filed a leave of absence while I reflect on my actions & this misstep."