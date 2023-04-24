Cebu province won't change protocols amid 'confusing' IATF reso

Passengers line up at Cebu Pacific's booking office at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 13, 2020, to rebook flights, 2 days before the imposition of a travel ban to and from Metro Manila as part of the declared "Community Quarantine" of the country's capital. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

CEBU — There will be no changes in the protocols of Cebu Province amid the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that places the province under Alert Level 2, according to Governor Gwen Garcia.

This was based from a resolution released by the task force dated April 14 and should be effective until April 30.

“Such a presentation is both confusing and confused. Cebu province refuses to be part of that confusion,” said Garcia.

Even the legal consultant of the governor questioned the basis of the IATF in their pronouncement.

“What legal basis did the IATF exercise in its continued implementation of this alert level system?” said lawyer Benjamin Cabrido.

Under alert level 2, local government units should regulate the number of individuals inside closed and indoor establishments to 50 percent only for fully vaccinated adults, along with other restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Cebu province has moved on, moved forward earlier than all the others and we intend to soar to greater heights. How do we this? By not restricting livelihood and businesses. We are only trying to recover,” added Garcia.

She also explained that the alert levels will only make lives of the Cebuanos difficult when it comes to traveling as some towns and cities in Cebu Island are under level 1 and 2.

They are also not keen to bringing back the old ways of checking vaccination cards and counting individuals entering establishments.

The cities of Mandaue, Cebu and Lapu-Lapu, Naga and Talisay are under alert level 1 including the towns of Alcoy, Borbon, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Santander, and Tudela.

Garcia also said that they have autonomy over health procedures now that the IATF has exceeded the 6-month jurisdiction as stated in the local government code.

Apart from Cebu Province, the province of Bohol and Negros Oriental was also placed under alert level 2.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health, there are currently 261 active cases in the Central Visayas region.

Cebu Province leads with 84 new cases while Cebu city is next with 48 new cases. Negros Oriental has 47 cases.

The Department of Health clarified on Sunday that the 26 areas under Alert Level 2 were not escalated from level 1; rather, they have been under alert level 2 status since June 2022.

—Report from Annie Perez