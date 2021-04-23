Brother of Abu Sayyaf leader killed, as military operations intensify in Sulu

Two Abu Sayyaf members, including the brother of group leader and bomber Mundi Sawadjaan, were killed in a clash in Sulu, the military said in a statement Friday.

According to Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command, troops of Joint Task Force Sulu were conducting military operations when they encountered 3 Abu Sayyaf members under sub-leader Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, aka Mundi, in Patikul town, Friday afternoon.

The 5-minute clash resulted in the deaths Mujafal Sawadjaan and Muktihar Taha, aka Mukti. A third comrade who wasn’t identified fled.

Mundi Sawadjaan is suspected to be involved in the August 24, 2020, twin blasts in Jolo that killed at least 7 soldiers, a policeman, and 6 civilians, and injured 75 others.

The military said a suspected female suicide bomber also died during the second blast.

In September, government troops seized an alleged hideout of Sawadjaan.

Meanwhile, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales said soldiers had been engaged in a series of encounters with a group led by Mundi Sawadjaan prior to killing Mujafal Sawadjaan and Taha.

According to Gonzales, the Sawadjaans’ youngest brother, Al-al Sawadjaan, was also killed in one clash, but the military has yet to verify the information.

“With the death of most of his followers, it is possible that Mundi is evading our forces all by himself,” Gonzales said.

