PAGASA: 'Bising' weakens into tropical storm ahead of PH exit

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — "Bising" weakened further into a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon as it is expected to leave the country's area of responsibility in the next several hours, PAGASA said.

According to the state weather bureau's 5 p.m. bulletin, Bising (international name: Surigae) is forecast to exit the Philippines on Sunday morning.

The storm currently packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 105 kph. Its gusts had peaked at 240 kph last weekend.

Its center was last spotted 1,080 kilometers (km) east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving east southeastward at 15 kph.

"Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 500 km from the center of the tropical storm," said PAGASA.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bising is also forecast to weaken further "due to unfavorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions."

The weather disturbance will also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

"Mariners of small seacraft are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA warned.

The Philippines' second storm this year has killed 4 and damaged some P222 million in crops and infrastructure during its peak, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier said.

Damage to infrastructure in the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas also reached P10.5 million.

The country sees around 20 tropical storms annually.

— With a report from Reuters