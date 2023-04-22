MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Qin Gang to Malacañang on Saturday, and discussed several issues including tensions over the West Philippine Sea and Taiwan.

Qin arrived in the Palace a few minutes before 5 p.m. for a courtesy call and a meeting with the Philippine President.

Qin’s visit comes days after Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian drew flak from several government officials and groups and pushed for the envoy to return to his home country after he issued a “veiled threat” against overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.

"The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose 'Taiwan independence' rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs," Huang said in a forum last week.

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines claimed that the ambassador was “misquoted,” while Marcos Jr. said the diplomat’s statement may have been “lost in translation.”

The Chinese foreign minister’s visit also comes weeks after the Philippines and the United States held its 2+2 Ministerial meeting for the first time in 7 years.

In that meeting held in the US earlier this month, the traditional allies reaffirmed its commitment to its partnership with Washington saying it has “allocated more than $100 million in infrastructure investments at the new and existing EDCA sites.”

The EDCA sites are military camps in the Philippines where US troops are allowed to use under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Of the 4 new EDCA sites identified this year, 3 are strategically close to Taiwan, while the other is situated near the West Philippine Sea.

Qin is the highest Chinese official to visit the Philippines after Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China in January.