LOOK: Rescued Philippine Eagle released back into wild on Earth Day

Philippine Eagle Foundation

A rescued Philippine Eagle is finally back home after it was released back into the wild on Earth Day, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said Thursday.

The national bird named "Tagyaman Fernando" was first rescued in October 2020 in San Fernando, Bukidnon.

PEF said the eagle was accidentally trapped in a native snare made for deers and wild pigs.

After months of rehabilitation at the Philippine Eagle Center, Tagyaman Fernando is back in good health and released on Thursday.

PEF thanked their conservation partners, as well as those who donated to support the release and monitoring of Tagyaman Fernando.

The foundation also asked for help in supporting local and indigenous forest guards who protect the eagles in the wild.

One of the rarest eagles in the world, the Philippine Eagle is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with an estimated number of only 400 pairs left in the wild.

- Report from Hernel Tocmo