Sens. Villanueva, Gatchalian want to defund anti-communist task force

Oh my! We should move to defund NTF-ELCAC in the next budget. Sayang lang pera ng taong bayan 🤦‍♂️ Reallocate the current P19B budget for ayuda. Mas kailangan ito ng taumbayan kaysa sa mga ganitong kalokohan! #SupportCommunityPantry #SupportBayanihan #NoToRedTagging pic.twitter.com/tVTXwYnxpp — Joel Villanueva (@senatorjoelv) April 21, 2021

Senator Joey Villanueva called for the defunding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) after Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade likened the community pantry efforts to "Satan giving apple to Eve."

"Oh my! We should move to defund NTF-ELCAC in the next budget. Sayang lang pera ng taong bayan," Villanueva tweeted Wednesday.

"Reallocate the current P19B budget for ayuda. Mas kailangan ito ng taumbayan kaysa sa mga ganitong kalokohan!"

Villanueva's statement was in reaction to Parlade efforts to justify their actions against the organizer of the first community pantry, Ana Patricia Non.

I agree bro. If these are the kind of people who will spend hard earned taxpayer's money, then it's not worth it. — Sherwin Gatchalian (@stgatchalian) April 21, 2021

Parlade said their task force had received messages from netizens about placards with hashtags "#StopKillingFarmers," Parlade said.

He also compared the community pantry efforts to a biblical story

“Isang tao lang ‘yan ‘di ba? Si Ana, si Patricia. Same with Satan. Si Satan binigyan ng apple si Eve. Doon lang nagsimula ‘yon (She did it alone right? That Ana Patricia? [It’s the] same with Satan. Satan gave an apple to Eve. It started from there),” Parlade was quoted as saying on One News.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian supported Villanueva's sentiment.

"I agree bro. If these are the kind of people who will spend hard earned taxpayer's money, then it's not worth it," Gatchalian said.

RELATED VIDEO