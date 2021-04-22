DepEd tells personnel: Get COVID-19 vaccine if covered by higher priority groups

MANILA — The Department of Education on Thursday urged its personnel who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination under higher priority groups to get inoculated in their respective localities.

Last week, the government moved education workers up its vaccination priority list to A4 from the B1 cluster.

But in an April 19 memorandum, Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said personnel who are part of higher priority groups can get the jabs ahead of the vaccination of the A4 group.

"If they fit the criteria for higher Priority Groups (A1 to A3), they need not to wait for rollout for the later priority groups," the memorandum read.

The government is currently vaccinating health care workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

In a statement, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the vaccination of teachers would "play a huge role in our bid for our learners’ return to school."

Briones also appealed to DepEd personnel to rely on credible and official sources, such as the Department of Health, for information about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination program.

The DepEd said it would also work closely with local government units and concerned agencies to establish its own vaccination database.

Briones earlier said the vaccination for DepEd teachers and personnel may start by June.

Over a million DepEd teachers and support staff were initially up for COVID-19 vaccination, but the figure was reduced to 791,000 after some already received the jabs as part of higher priority groups.

