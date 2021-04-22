Bising accelerates, as typhoon continues to make way out of PH

From PAGASA

MANILA—Typhoon Bising accelerated while moving away from Luzon, the state weather bureau said Friday, as it continues to depart the Philippines area of responsibility.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Bising was 490 km east of Basco town, Batanes at 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and 185 kph gusts, while moving northeastward at 15 kph.

The weather agency said the typhoon will move generally in the same direction Thursday night through Friday night, before turning east-southeastward to eastward on Saturday, and eastward to east-northeastward on Sunday morning.

Bising is still expected to exit the PAR by Saturday late night or Sunday early morning. It will continue to slow down throughout the period, PAGASA said, and is projected to turn into an extratropical cyclone outside the PAR on Monday.

From PAGASA

The remaining tropical cyclone signals in northern Luzon were lifted by PAGASA, but it still warned of moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Bising left at least 3 dead, 10 injured, and 1 missing as it barreled through Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Davao region, according to the Philippines' disaster council on Wednesday.

The country's second storm this year forced more than 59,000 families in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga to evacuate ahead of its onslaught.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.



RELATED VIDEO