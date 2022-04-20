President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Malacañan Palace on April 18, 2022. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

Duterte OKs increasing bed capacity of a Cabanatuan hospital

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has approved measures establishing more tertiary hospitals in some provinces, documents shared by Malacañang have shown.

Duterte signed the following laws on Saturday, the Palace said:

Republic Act No. 11702 creating the Southern Luzon Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Tayabas City, Quezon province.

"The hospital shall be designated as one of the apex hospitals in the Southern Luzon regions," it read.

Republic Act No. 11703 establishing the Samar Island Medical Center, a tertiary hospital in Calbayog City, Samar.

Republic Act No. 11704 which increased the bed capacity of Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial

Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija from 400 to 1,000.

The law provided that there should be additional workforce and health personnel in the hospital.

Republic Act No. 11705 also created the Ilocos Sur Medical Center, a tertiary hospital in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

The newly-established hospitals would be under the direct control and supervision of the Department of Health, the measures read.

Duterte had vowed to prioritize health care during his presidency, signing the landmark Universal Healthcare Law during his 3rd year in power.

The said law guarantees equitable access to “quality and affordable health goods and services” and protection against financial risks.

Former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque previously said Duterte rendered UHC a “priority” measure, which was “30 years in the making."

