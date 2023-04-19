Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on March 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Wednesday assured the public that water supply in the capital region would be enough for the dry season, but stressed that conservation must be practiced due to the looming El Niño.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said the water level so far at Angat Dam, one of Metro Manila's primary water sources, was normal at 197.29 meters.

"Sa tingin natin, may sapat tayong supply ng tubig para sa kababayan natin, partikular sa panahon ng tag-init. Kaya lang, kailangan natin ipunin... magkaroon ng conservation ng supply natin para mapaghandaan ang threat ng El Niño," David said during a public briefing.

(We think we have enough water supply, particularly during the dry season. However, we need to conserve our supply to prepare for the threat of El Niño.)

David noted that raising the water allocation of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) concessionaires to 52 cubic meters this April would not have a huge impact on Angat Dam's water level.

This means water will be enough for household consumption and some irrigation works.

"Ganoon pa man, kailangan natin i-monitor ang kasalukuyang development sa Angat Dam, lalo na sa pagpasok ng El Niño na posibleng pumasok bago magtapos ang taon at tatawid sa susunod na taon," he said.

(However, we need to monitor Angat Dam, especially once El Niño starts before the end of the year and until 2024.)

The higher water allocation also saw improvements in water supply in most parts of the west zone area of Metro Manila, he noted.

The NWRB last month said contingency plans were being readied to prevent water shortage ahead of the possible impact of El Niño by the third quarter of 2023.

Video from PTV