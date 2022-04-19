Part of Macapagal Blvd closed on April 22-24: MMDA

MANILA — Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will implement a stop-and-go traffic scheme along Roxas Boulevard and Diokno Boulevard on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, for the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit 2022.

From 8 am to 10 pm, a total of 415 personnel will be deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, the MMDA said.

Meanwhile, a single lane will be passable for motorists from Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard going to Buendia Avenue from April 19 to April 21, the MMDA said, adding that it will implement a full road closure from April 22 to 24.

The Philippine Tourism Promotions Board earlier said that it was expecting hundreds of foreign delegates to attend the summit.

In a Facebook post, the National Museum of the Philippines said the National Museum of Natural History will be closed to the public on Wednesday, April 20, to give way to the said summit.

But the National Museum of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Anthropology will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday to accommodate walk-in visitors, it added.

—Report from Doris Bigornia, ABS-CBN News