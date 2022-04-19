ARTA launches 'E-Reklamo' online complaint system

MANILA — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) launched on Tuesday an online platform where the public can lodge complaints about difficulties in government transactions, including permit application, tax payments, or other fees.

Dubbed the e-ARTA Complaints Management System, or “E-Reklamo,” the platform effectively automates the filing and handling of complaints, streamlining the process to hold government offices and agencies accountable for their service quality.

The CMS features electronic ticketing, paperless complaint filing, cloud storage, and SMS notification for complainants, who can also submit photos or videos to support their concerns.

ARTA will also have access to an electronic dashboard to monitor real time updates on complaints.

ARTA Director General Secretary Jeremiah Belgica said once the complaint is received, ARTA will notify the respondent agency immediately and they will have 7 working days to report to ARTA regarding the action taken on the matter.

He noted that despite this new system, now live via www.e-reklamo.com, his agency will still complaints lodged via telephone or text message.

The e-ARTA CMS was turned over by the Multisys Technologies Corporation on March 31.

It was donated by Multisys founder and CEO David Almirol, whose company was also behind the contact tracing app StaySafe.ph.

The use of the app, however, never caught on due to data privacy issues raised by private groups and tech experts.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: