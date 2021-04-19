Vaccine czar may mensahe sa mga bansang kumakamkam ng bakuna

MAYNILA — Sa gitna ng pagsipa ng COVID-19 cases sa Pilipinas, nagbitaw ng mensahe si vaccine czar Carlito Galvez sa mga bansang umano'y nangho-hoard ng mga bakuna laban sa virus.

Sa United Nations Economic and Social Council special ministerial meeting, sinabi ni Galvez na walang buting naidudulot ang hoarding ng COVID-19 vaccines, at nakasasama pa ito sa pandaigdigang hakbang na puksain ang pandemya.

"Hoarding the limited vaccines does not serve anyone's interests and only hurts everyone and the global response. Similar transgressions run contrary to solidarities reached multilaterally that emphasized the importance of collective action," ani Galvez.

Nauna nang sinabi ng director general ng World Health Organization (WHO) na ang hindi patas na distribusyon ng bakuna sa mga bansa ang isa sa mga dahilan kaya muling tumataas ang mga kaso ng COVID-19.

Aniya, sa mayayamang bansa, isa sa kada 4 na tao ay bakunado na habang sa mahihirap na bansa ay nasa isa kada 500 pa lang ang nababakunahan.

Ayon kay Galvez, suportado ng Pilipinas ang polisiyang titiyak sa patas at napapanahong access sa mga bakuna.

"The Philippines remains resolute in championing a policy of ensuring universal, fair, equitable, and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines as long-term solutions to building back better, amid the emergence of new variants and the global scarcity that has been challenging vaccine rollouts in some countries," sabi niya.

Panawagan ni Galvez sa international community, paigtingin ang pagkakaisa, at palakasin ang suporta sa COVAX facility.

"The Philippines calls on the international community to reinforce our greater global solidarities and uphold our collective commitment and to further intensify its cooperation to address COVID-19's multidimensional challenges. Indeed, no one is safe unless everyone is safe," saad ng vaccine czar.