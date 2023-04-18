China foreign minister to visit PH on Apr. 21-23

MANILA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will go to the Philippines for an official visit from April 21 to 23.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Qin will visit the Philippines upon the invitation of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The visit will be a continuation of the series of high-level interactions between China and the Philippines.

The two officials are also expected to exchange views on the outcomes of the Philippines-China Foreign Ministry Consultations and Bilateral Consultations Mechanism on the South China Sea that were held back-to-back in Manila last month.

Qin's visit will be his first engagement with the Philippines since his appointment as Foreign Minister and State Councilor in late December 2022 and early March 2023, respectively.