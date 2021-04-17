Police officer shoots man dead after scuffle in Nueva Vizcaya station

Delmar Cadiente is carried out of the Solano Municipal Police Station after he was shot by police during a scuffle. Courtesy of Solano MPS

A man accused of rape died after he tried to steal a policeman's gun in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya on Saturday.

Police say 31-year-old Delmar Cadiente was being booked at the Solano Municipal Police Station after his arrest for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl when he grabbed the service firearm of P/Cpl. Mark Galut.

According to the police report, Sayno tried to hit Cadiente, causing him to fall down on the floor, but the latter still tried to retaliate. At that juncture, a scuffle ensued between the two.

The town chief of police, P/Capt. Jet Sayno, who was present at the booking procedure, fired at Cadiente after the suspect aimed the gun he stole at Galut.

"[Sayno was] left no option but to neutralize/shoot the suspect to avoid further casualty on the part of the lawmen," the PNP noted in its report.

Cadiente was brought to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

He had earlier been arrested by police after a mother reported that he raped her daughter. The child identified Cadiente as her attacker.

Cadiente's boarding house was next to the victim's residence, the police said.

