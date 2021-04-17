3 Filipina human trafficking victims return from Syria - DFA

Photo courtesy of the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA — A total of 3 more Filipinas victimized by human trafficking in Syria arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

In a statement, the agency said the repatriates were part of the 4th batch of Filipinos assisted by the Philippine government from Syria.

"The DFA and other government agencies will also assist the three Filipina victims of human trafficking as they start over a new life in the Philippines," the DFA's statement read.

The agency added that before their arrival to the country, the victims stayed in the Philippine Embassy shelter in Damascus.

All 3 victims will be assisted in the filing of criminal complaints against the people who trafficked them.

Those people will face complaints in violation of the Anti-Human Trafficking in Persons act under Republic Act 9208 and acts related to illegal recruitment prohibited under Republic Act 8042.

"DFA, through the [Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs] and the Philippine Embassy in Damascus, is using a whole-of-government approach to repatriate soonest the remaining Filipinas in the Embassy shelter."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. earlier in the year vowed to bring home Filipinos who are victims of human trafficking and are supposedly trapped in Syria.

This, following a report that Filipina workers got abused, raped, and were imprisoned after being “sold into Syrian servitude.”