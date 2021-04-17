1 dead, 1 missing as boat carrying fuel explodes in Zamboanga City

The boat was carrying gasoline when it exploded in a private wharf in Zamboanga City. Photo courtesy of the Zamboanga City Local Government Unit

ZAMBOANGA CITY - One person was killed after a boat allegedly carrying 200 barrels of gasoline exploded in a private wharf on Friday night.



The fatality was identified as Jimlani Malib Rini, crew member aboard M/L Zaida May.

The incident also left four of his colleagues injured, namely boat captain Jilamad Madda, mechanic Mawar Hamimon, and crew members Jupakal Ahamad and Nurhan Amping. Two others escaped unharmed.

Authorities said another crew member, Masara Abdurasid, remains missing.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Video courtesy of Marco Miguel

In a report shared by the local government of Zamboanga City and the Bureau of Fire Protection, Hamimon allegedly tried to start the boat's engine before it exploded.

The injured crew members were brought to the hospital for treatment.

The BFP said in its report that the "junkung," which sails the Jolo-Zamboanga route, was carrying 200 barrels of gasoline, each loaded with 200 liters.

The blast was ruled a mechanical malfunction.

— Report from Jewel Reyes