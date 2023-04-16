Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023. Gunfire and explosions were reported in Khartoum after a power struggle erupted between the army led by army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Mohnd Awad, EPA-EFE.

MANILA - The Philippine Embassy in Egypt on Sunday advised Filipinos in Sudan to stay indoors amid fighting in the capital Khartoum.

In its advisory, the Embassy urged Filipinos to stay indoors and to coordinate with the consulate in Khartoum regarding their situation.

“Contact and coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in Cairo and the Philippine Consulate in Khartoum for your current circumstances,” it added.

Filipinos in Sudan are likewise asked to send their details to the Embassy through the following channels:

Philippine Embassy in Cairo

WhatsApp/Mobile: (+20) 122 743 6472

Facebook/Messenger: PHinEgypt

Email: cairo.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Philippine Consulate in Khartoum

Telephone Number: (+249) 91 239 9448

Email: phil.cons@elnefeidigroup.com

At least 56 civilians have been killed, and hundreds more are wounded in battles between rival generals who seized power in a 2021 coup.

Violence erupted early Saturday morning after weeks of power struggles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the large and heavily-armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with each accusing the other of starting the fight.

Medics on social media have continued to call for help, pleading for safe corridors for ambulances and a ceasefire to treat the victims, warning the streets were too dangerous to bring many casualties to hospitals.

On Sunday, the stench of gunpowder wafted through Khartoum's streets, deserted except by soldiers as frightened civilians sheltered inside their homes.

UN chief Antonio Guterres called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities", while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the fighting "threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians".

Similar appeals came from the African Union, Britain, China, the European Union and Russia, while Pope Francis said he was following the events "with concern" and urged dialogue.

The AU is to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday, as is the Arab League, following a request by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse.