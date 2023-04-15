President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads a situation briefing on the oil spill and distribution of various assistance to at least 1,200 beneficiaries in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on April 15, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA Photos

POLA, Oriental Mindoro — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the government is looking into constructing renewable energy sources in Oriental Mindoro, a province often hit by power outages.

“Maghahanap na tayo ng renewables,” Marcos Jr. told reporters here when asked how he intends to deal with the province’s decades-long problem.

“Yung solar kahit saan naman sa Pilipinas puwede nating gamitin. Yung wind power pinag-aaralan nila, baka puwede din dito para hindi na unaasa ang Mindoro sa ibang lugar para sa kanilang kuryente,” he said.

The government is also eyeing to plug into submarine cables to stabilize Mindoro’s power supply, the President said.

“‘Yung mga inaasahan namin ay mga submarine cable kasi may mga area na malapit naman dito na may surplus, so puwede tayong kumuha doon pero ginagawa palang yung mga submarine cable,” he said.

Last year, Occidental Mindoro — a neighboring province — declared a state of power crisis as several power outages marred the quality of life in the 2 MIMAROPA provinces.