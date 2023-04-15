Members of the Philippine and US Armed Forces participate in a live fire exercise of Javelin missiles as part of Balikatan 2023 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on April 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The largest-ever "Balikatan" exercises are complementing the Philippine military's "major transition" as its mindset shifts to protecting the country from external threats, an analyst said on Saturday.

Renato Cruz De Castro, who teaches international studies at the De La Salle University, said the Balikatan or "shoulder-to-shoulder" drills this year primarily focuses on territorial defense, based on its lineup of activities.

This is "something new," said the analyst, as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) previously focused its activities on crushing rebels and terrorists across the country.

"The AFP is undergoing a major transition. It is not only a simple acquisition of arms it is also a matter of changing the mindset that could be provided both by 'Balikatan,'" De Castro said in a media forum in Quezon City.

"We need to transition from internal security to territorial threats. Kaya tingnan niyo ang nature ng balikatan, live-fire exercises, we are trying to decommission a fishing vessel," he added.

The shift, however, is also something "challenging" to the Armed Forces, which was why the "Balikatan" exercises could help.

Meanwhile, he noted that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) will also help the country in its modernization program for the military, as most of these are air bases.

EDCA "provides for the improvement of existing AFP facilities," he said.

"Medyo na-delay yung implementation in the last 6 years pero ang focus talaga ay storage tanks, [humanitarian assistance and disaster response] headquarters and repair ng mga runways that will be useful for the Philippine Air Force."

About 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and over 100 Australian soldiers will participate in the two-week Balikatan exercises that opened Tuesday. For the first time, this year's iteration will include a live-fire drill in waters off Zambales province.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. had urged the Philippine Army to continue strengthening its relationship with its foreign counterparts, noting the technological advancements that facilitated "greater interaction among states, amongst economies, and peoples."

The President, during his "Talk to the Troops" in mid-March, said it was important that the military works to be "sophisticated" and "well-trained" amid mounting external threats and the troop's geographical location.

Marcos described these threats as "complicated and more difficult."