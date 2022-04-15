WATCH: Filipino penitents mark Good Friday with floggings

LOOK: Flagellants or "kristos" in Malolos, Bulacan walk their way from church to church this Good Friday for the traditional "penitensya" (repentance) during Holy Week. | @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/f3VEIItQ0T — Nico Bagsic (@nicobagsic) April 15, 2022

MANILA — Some flagellants walked to different churches of Malolos, Bulacan on Good Friday in observance of Holy Week.

They whipped their backs in the belief their sins will be forgiven and divine favors will be granted.

"Kristos" use leather straps or ropes with thorny wires to hit themselves at the back, carry a cross through different churches. Some would go further and get crucified on a cross on Good Friday. They consider it a spritual act to seek forgiveness. | @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/0jhy5Ql17M — Nico Bagsic (@nicobagsic) April 15, 2022

Across the country of which majority are Catholic, the same ritual will be played out in many towns culminating in crucifixions on Good Friday.

The Church frowns on the practice and has called for a stop to these forms of self-punishment, calling them a misinterpretation of faith.

— With a report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News; Agence France Presse

