WATCH: Filipino penitents mark Good Friday with floggings

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2022 03:38 PM

MANILA — Some flagellants walked to different churches of Malolos, Bulacan on Good Friday in observance of Holy Week.

They whipped their backs in the belief their sins will be forgiven and divine favors will be granted.

Across the country of which majority are Catholic, the same ritual will be played out in many towns culminating in crucifixions on Good Friday.

The Church frowns on the practice and has called for a stop to these forms of self-punishment, calling them a misinterpretation of faith.

— With a report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News; Agence France Presse
 

