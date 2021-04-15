‘You can't do anything’, Palace tells critics of Duterte's intentional absence from public eye

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on April 12, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Malacañang said on Thursday the public "can't do anything" with President Rodrigo Duterte's admission that his nearly 2-week absence recently from the spotlight was intentional even as the Philippines battled a surge in COVID-19 infections.

"Wala po kayong magagawa," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said, when asked to react to those who found the President's remark inappropriate.

(You can't do anything.)

"Iyon ang paniniwala ng Presidente - lalo siyang ginigipit, lalo siyang lalaban. Hayaan na po natin iyon. Istilo ni Presidente iyon. Kaniya-kaniyang istilo tayo," Roque said in a press briefing.

(That's the belief of the President. The more you harass him, the more he will fight. That's the Presidente's style. We have our own styles.)

Duterte on Monday held his first public appearance since March 29. He said, "Noong nawala ako ng ilang araw, talagang sinadya ko ‘yon, ganoon ako eh. Pagka kinakalkal mo ako, lalo akong–‘yong parang bata. Pagka lalo mo akong kinakantyawan, eh mas lalo akong gagana."

(When I disappeared for several days, it was intentional because I'm like that. The more you interfere with me–like a child–the more you banter with me, I get more determined.)

Duterte's absence from public eye came at the same time that the toughest lockdown level was imposed over Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces.

Also, during the period, hundreds of Chinese ships swarmed Philippine waters, which China claims.

The President's disappearance fueled concerns on his health, which he dismissed on Monday.

"Ang paglabas ng ating Pangulo ay patunay na ang Punong Ehekutibo ay nananatiling fit, healthy, not to mention, mukhang bumata sa kaniyang edad," Roque said on Tuesday.

(The appearance of our President is proof that he is fit, healthy–not to mention, looking younger than his age.)

Duterte, the oldest to become Philippine President, had said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

The President, in various instances, has said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in the blood vessels associated with heavy smoking during his youth.

A former aide last week released videos and photos showing Duterte jogging, golfing, and motorbike-riding in an apparent bid to quell rumors on his health.

"The reason I can swing (a golf club) and ride the motorcycle is because I still can," said Duterte, 76.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (where is the President) trended on Twitter last week.