Cabinet official Adelino Sitoy succumbs to cardiac arrest

(UPDATED) Presidential Legislative Liason Office Secretary Adelino Sitoy passed away past 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cebu Doctor’s Hospital in Cebu City.

His brother Lapu-Lapu City Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy confirmed the death of his older brother.

In a text message, the vice mayor said his brother succumbed to cardiac arrest after he underwent an angioplasty procedure three days ago, after he complained of chest pain.

He added that the Cabinet official was hospitalized more than three weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

After two weeks, he tested negative in a repeat swab test and he was discharged from the hospital.

He said all went well until three days ago.

The Palace "expresses its deep condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of" Sitoy, said its spokesman Harry Roque.

"Sec. Sitoy was instrumental in the passage of the key legislative reform measures of the Duterte Administration," Roque said in a statement.

"As head of PLLO, he made sure that there is stronger Executive-Legislative collaboration to bring about genuine and lasting change through legislation."

Sitoy was born in February 6, 1936. He died at the age of 85.

He was a one-time member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Cordova, Cebu, a member of the provincial council, a prosecutor, and a commissioner and director of the Cebu Port Authority and Metropolitan Cebu Water District, respectively.

Sitoy was also mayor of Cordova from 2007 to 2016.

"I will miss the dancing prowess on the dance floor of a man who has lived a life of selflessness and humility. We honor and pay tribute to his devotion to public service," said Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

– With a report from Vilma Andales

RELATED VIDEO