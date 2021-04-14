DFA's Locsin orders fresh diplomatic protest vs Beijing

Chinese marine vessels anchored at Julian Felipe Reef in this photo taken last March 27. Photo courtesy of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday ordered his agency to file a diplomatic protest against China over the presence of some 240 Chinese ships across the West Philippine Sea.

The country's top diplomat issued the directive based on an ABS-CBN News report on the Chinese ships, saying he has not heard “anything” from the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea. The report cited information from the NTF-WPS.

“I haven’t heard anything from the f**** NTF-WPS but I’ll take ABS-CBN News’ word for it. Changing my policy of acting only on NTF requests. @DFAPHL FIRE A DIPLOMATIC PROTEST NOW,” Locsin said in a tweet.

The agency on Monday summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on Monday over the "illegal lingering presence" of China's maritime militia fleet in Julian Felipe Reef in Manila's exclusive economic zone.

The Chinese Embassy earlier said the boats anchored near the reef were sheltering from rough seas and that no militia were aboard.

The DFA had vowed to file a diplomatic protest every day until the last Chinese ship has left the reef.