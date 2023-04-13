Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Transportation secretary Jaime Bautista recently made a surprise visit to the rail line, calling for facility upgrades for better commuter welfare and safe trips. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Trigger warning: Bodily harm

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday said it was recommending the installation of train platform barriers after the death of an MRT-3 passenger jumped who jumped onto the tracks.

The agency will "pursue" this recommendation as long as the budget allocation is enough, said Transportation Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino.

"Kasama sa ating rekomendasyon ang install ng sinasabing platform screen doors or yung mga barriers na nakikita niyo rin sa ibang bansa," Aquino said in a public briefing.

"In fact, noong nakaraang administrasyon, nagkaroon ng proposal na ganito kaya lang, dahil sa kakulangan sa budget, hindi ito natuloy. Sa administrasyong ito, ating ibabalik ang pag-pursue sa ganitong rekomendasyon kung kakayanin ng budget," she added.

(Our recommendations include installing platform screen doors or barriers you can see in other. In the previous administration, a similar proposal was raised but was not implemented because we lacked the budget for this. In this administration, we will pursue this recommendation as long as the funds are enough.)

For now, the DOTr will make sure that security personnel are strictly enforcing the rule that passengers are not allowed to cross the yellow line in platforms until the train has fully stopped in the station, Aquino said.

They are also advised to monitor any passenger who are acting out of the ordinary.

Video from PTV

Penalties on passengers who disrupt railway operations will depend on the circumstance, said the official.

"Isa yun sa ating tinitingnan, sa ngayon, nagko-conduct tayo ng investigation at naghihintay tayo ng rekomendasyon ng ating safety and security [team] tungkol sa insidente kahapon," Aquino said.

"Sa mga ibang mga klaseng insidente naman, kung ito ay nangangailangan at dapat ma-penalize, ating ini-implement," she added.

(It is being considered, but for now, we are conducting an investigation and we are waiting for the recommendation of our safety and security team about yesterday's incident. In other incidents, we penalize those who need to be penalized.)

Wednesday's incident involving an MRT passenger forced the railway to temporarily limit its services. The elderly passenger later died in the hospital.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776