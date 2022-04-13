Residents buy basic goods at Hunter Market, a wet market on Kaliraya Street, near Araneta Avenue in Tatalon Quezon City on April 8, 2022, Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The country's COVID-19 task force has approved President Rodrigo Duterte's plan to lift the economy from the impacts of the pandemic, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the inter-agency task force has instructed government agencies and local government units to "ensure all related policies, measures, and programs are aligned" with Duterte's pandemic recovery agenda.

The National Economic and Development Authority was tasked to monitor and make sure that the government agencies would comply with the 10-point agenda, he added.

As the country continues to record a low number of fresh COVID-19 cases and as more areas continue to be under the loosest of 5-tier alert level system, the Palace urged workplaces and firms to continue reporting new infections.

"Workplaces shall continue reporting COVID-19 cases to their respective Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Units pending the completion of the pilot implementation of the sentinel surveillance systems," Andanar said.

Malacañang earlier vowed that the country would achieve the so-called "new normal" and fully vaccinate 90 million of the eligible population from COVID-19 before the President steps down by June.

Duterte said it was alright if the country could not fully vaccinate all eligible individuals from the respiratory disease.

Metro Manila, home to 13 million people, and many areas nationwide are under Alert Level 1 until end-April.

WATCH