2 new omicron subvariants not cause for concern: DOH

MANILA - The two new omicron sub-variants detected in Africa and Europe should "not be any cause of concern," the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The World Health Organization earlier said it was looking into sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

"Although there have been detected cases in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Denmark and the UK, this should not be any cause of concern," the DOH said in a statement.

"There are also early indications that these new sub-lineages are increasing as a share of genomically confirmed cases in South Africa. There are currently no reported spike in cases, admissions or deaths in South Africa."

The DOH added that there were no results yet from the latest genome sequencing this month and that it has yet to detect "omicron XE" in the Philippines.

The sub-variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2, which is predominant globally, with 10 percent more transmissibility, the agency earlier said.

