Special non-working holiday declared in Cebu City to honor 1st baptism in PH 500 years ago

A cultural presentation dubbed "Chronos Et Kairos" at the Ayala Terraces in Cebu City celebrates the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity (500 YOC) in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a Cebu City council resolution declaring a special non-working holiday there on Wednesday, April 14, in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma announced the development in a speech on Monday during a cultural presentation.

Cebu City councilor Joel Garnera, who authored the resolution, added that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea approved the measure.

The commemoration will include the re-enactment of the first baptism of Cebuano natives 500 years ago by Ferdinand Magellan’s crew, which introduced the Philippines to Christianity.

The national quincentennial anniversary of the First Easter Mass in the Philippines was celebrated on April 4, 2021, kicking off the Catholic Church’s commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines with all parishes all over the country observing the simultaneous opening of the Jubilee Year. — Report from Vilma Andales

