LOOK: Crushed dolomite dumped anew in Manila bay shore

The government again fills a portion the Manila Baywalk with crushed dolomite as part of a P389-million project to rehabilitate the area, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government again dumped crushed dolomite, which some call as "artificial white sand" along a portion of the Manila Baywalk as part of a P389-million project to rehabilitate the area.

The crushed dolomite initially dumped in the bay was sourced from Cebu.

Critics and the public have slammed the project, questioning its necessity and costs as the Philippines continues to struggle against controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan last year filed a resolution seeking to investigate the "wasteful and unnecessary" spending of the P389-million.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Public Works and Highways have defended their decision to dump crushed dolomite along the Manila Bay shore, saying it serves as an "enhancer" for the beautification project in the area.

The Department of Health warned, however, that synthetic white sand can cause respiratory issues.

