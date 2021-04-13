DICT pilot-tests vaccine registry system in San Juan

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Tuesday launched a system that would fast-track the vaccination process in the country to as quick as 10 minutes.

The agency held a pilot launch of the Vaccine Information Management System Immunization Registry or VIMS-IR in San Juan City, which will be later implemented in other localities, ICT Secretary Gringo Honasan said.

Per procedure, individuals up for shots must first be checked for vital signs. Their data will be encoded into the master list for COVID-19 vaccination.

"'Pag upo po ni manong diyan sa vaccination center, hahanapin lang iyong pangalan niya, wala ng ini-input... tapos pinapa-check lang iyong consent. So that takes less than a minute," DICT Undersecretary Manny Caintic said.

(When he's at the vaccination center, they will just search for his name, no more input... then ask for his consent. So, that takes less than a minute.)

During the screening, doctors will interview vaccine recipients regarding their health condition. If there are no issues, they may proceed to vaccination.

The whole process takes about 5 to 10 minutes, Caintic said.

With the system in place, health authorities can focus on other tasks related to the COVID-19 response such as testing and contact tracing.

"Iyong added work load in terms of documentation, natanggal na. Kasi ang nangyari dati, noong mga unang araw ng pagbabakuna, kahit nagsara na iyong actual vaccination ng 5 p.m., they have to stay until about 10 p.m. just to collate all the data for the day," said San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

(It removes the added work load in terms of documentation. What happened before was, during the first day of vaccination, even if the vaccination closed at 5 p.m., they have to stay until about 10 p.m. just to collate all the data for the day.)

Zamora added that local government units could also immediately submit their quick count for the number of people vaccinated in a given day.

ABS-CBN News spoke with Domingo Francisco, a 72-year-old man who has been vaccinated. He recalled the vaccination process was swift and orderly, even when he had to rest for 15 minutes at the vital signs station because of high blood pressure.

"Ngayon lang ako lumabas eh after more than one year (It's my first time to go outside after more than a year)," he said.

As internet access and speed are crucial to the system, Caintic said the DICT would provide internet connection to San Juan and other LGUs that would use the system.

Honasan also made the assurance that the data privacy of residents would be protected through measures provided by the National Privacy Commission.

Meanwhile, testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon said the government continues to ramp up COVID testing, especially in the so-called NCR Plus bubble.

Dizon said the deployment of antigen test kits in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas started Monday.

"Ang tina-target natin sa NCR Plus (bubble), additional 20,000 a day na antigen (test). For RT-PCR, sa ngayon nasa almost 30,000 na tayo. Hopefully mapataas pa natin iyon. Kung isasama natin ang antigen test, ang target natin for NCR Plus would be about 50,000 a day," he said.

(Our target for the NCR plus, additional 20,000 a day na antigen. For RT-PCR, for now we're at almost 30,000. Hopefully we could still increase that. If we include the antigen test, our target for NCR Plus would be about 50,000 a day.)

RELATED VIDEO: