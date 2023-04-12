Comelec wants to redefine vote buying to include online cash transfer

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is advocating the redefinition of vote buying and vote selling to allow the agency to crack down on the use of online cash transfers for those activities, its spokesperson told the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday.

Director John Rex Laudiangco said that online cash transfer platforms have informed him that bank secrecy and privacy laws prevent them from giving access to that information.

"Una, i-expand yung definition ng vote buying to the point na makasama na yung mga modernong pamamaraan online fund transfers na di pa namin nakasama." Laudiangco said.

"Katulad niyang loophole sa online fund transfer, isinusulong po namin na maisabatas yung exemption nito sa data privacy at secrecy laws," Laudiangco added.

Meanwhile, the Comelec is currently drafting the terms of reference for the procurement of the election system that will be used in the 2025 midterm senatorial and local elections.

"Ang direksyon po ng Comelec para sa kaalaman nating lahat tinignan po ng Comelec ang iba't ibang kagandahan ng iba't ibang systems ng election," Laudiangco said.

