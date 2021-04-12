Wait for experts' evaluation on ivermectin use vs COVID-19: DOH

The anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, widely circulating on the internet as an alternative drug against the COVID-19 virus. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health on Monday urged the public to wait for experts' evaluation on the use of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The agency just needs to finalize its report before informing the public of the evaluation, said DOH spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Let’s just wait for the advice of experts. It’s not going to be long...so government will be able to monitor and be accountable if ever you take that drug," she told ANC's Headstart.

Government cannot guarantee the safety and quality of the drug, which is currently unregistered for human intake, according to Vergeire.

"Second would be they can have this false sense of security because they are taking this drug already an they might think they can be cured or prevented from having this infection," she added.

"It is really harmful for your health if we settle for something which is not evidence-based and which the studies would show right now doesn't really have that positive outcome against COVID."

The Food and Drug Administration last week allowed the drug's compassionate use in one hospital. Other hospitals that want to use ivermectin should secure separate compassionate use permit, FDA director general Eric Domingo said.

The agency has received 2 applications for certificate of product registration for the drug, he added.