Vico Sotto urges public to be wary of fake news on social media

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday urged his constituents to stay vigilant against misleading information on social media after photos of his 2017 surgery recently resurfaced online.

"Tuwing may nababasa tayo sa social media, magdalawang-isip po tayo... Baka edited yan. Baka fake yung quote. Baka inimbento lang yan. Baka wala sa tamang konteksto. Baka may nag-repost lang, pero luma na pala," the mayor said in a Facebook live video.

(Every time we read something on social media, we should think twice... It might be edited. It might be a fake quote. It might just be fabricated. It might be taken out of context. Or, maybe it came from an old post.)

"Kailangan, ganun po 'yung pag-iisip natin sa Facebook kasi grabe po talaga... 'Yung iba harmless. Pero yung iba, may masasaktan, harmful na po," he said.

(We have to think that way while on Facebook because it's really bad... Some are harmless. But others may hurt others, might be harmful.)

Sotto gave the statement after receiving messages from several people, including relatives, telling him to get well soon.

"Maraming nagge-get well soon sa akin. Wala naman akong sakit. 'Yun pala, may nag-post nung 2017, ni hindi pa ako mayor noon, noong inoperahan ako sa tuhod," he said.

(A lot of people were telling me to get well soon. But I'm not even sick. It turns out, there was a post from 2017, I was not even a mayor then, when I had a knee surgery.)

"2017 pa po yun. Magaling na magaling na po ako," he said.

(That was way back in 2017. I have recovered already.)

Aside from the old post about the surgery that stemmed from a basketball injury, Sotto said there were also fake quote cards claiming that he prefers to have a social worker as his girlfriend.

"Medyo harmless. Wala namang nangyaring masama," he said.

(It's a bit harmless. No untoward incident happened.)

"Ang masama po niyan, paano kung hindi na harmless? Paano kung nahaluan na ng pulitika? Paano 'pag nahaluan na ng tungkol sa bakuna na fake news?" he said.

(But what if it's already harmful? What if it is already dipped in politics? What if it's already fake news about vaccines?)

Last year, Sotto told Pasig authorities to arrest Pasigueños who commit fraud especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more in iWantTFC