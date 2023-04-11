MANILA — More areas in Luzon have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Amang moved nearer to the Philippine landmass, PAGASA said Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., PAGASA said Amang had accelerated as it moved westward towards the coast of Catanduanes province.

The state weather bureau raised Signal No. 1 over some provinces in Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Eastern Visayas due to the threat of the cyclone:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas) including Pollilo Islands

Marinduque

Masbate including Ticao Island

Burias Island

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Other localities in Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region may also be placed under Signal No. 1 in the next few hours.

Areas under Signal No. 1 are expected to experience strong winds 36 hours, the state weather bureau said. Heavy to intense rains are also expected in the said areas.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," PAGASA also said.

The center of Tropical Depression Amang was last estimated about 270 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It was moving westward at 30 kph.

Based on PAGASA's latest forecast track, Amang is seen to move generally westward or west northwestward towards Bicol Region.

"While the current track forecast shows that the tropical depression will remain offshore over the waters east of Luzon for the next 3 days, the forecast confidence cone shows that a landfall scenario over the Bicol Peninsula area is not ruled out, especially for the next 36 hours," PAGASA said.

But the state weather bureau also forecasted that Amang will remain as a tropical depression, and may weaken into a low-pressure area (LPA) by late Thursday or Early Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: