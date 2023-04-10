MANILA — Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is recommending the creation of “POGO zones,” instead of the total banning of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country.

The lawmaker's recommendation is part of a committee report that dela Rosa submitted to his colleagues, as chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

Dela Rosa’s committee report was culled from his panel’s investigation on the impact on peace and order of POGO operations in the country.

“We are leaving a recommendation sa gobyerno natin na kung ipagpatuloy ang pag-operate ng POGO, we recommend na ilagay sila sa isang lugar kung saan madali silang i-control ng government agencies concerned like the PNP, like the Bureau of Immigration, like the PAGCOR. Para concentrated lang sila doon at nababantayan sila, paraI iwasan yung POGO-related crimes,” the senator said.

“Restriction. Mari-restrict sila (POGO). 'Yung kanilang area, iisa lang,” he added.

Dela Rosa believes the spate of POGO-related crimes can be blamed on the lack of dedicated area for the offshore gaming industry.

The committee report, he said, will be made public when session resumes next month.

Dela Rosa’s stand runs in contrast to the recommendation made by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for total POGO phaseout.

Gatchalian chairs the Senate ways and means committee, which also carried out an invesigation into the country's economic gains from hosting POGO.

Dela Rosa on Monday quickly clarified that while he is not opposed to Gatchalian, he prefers to give POGO operators at least two years for their gradual phaseout.