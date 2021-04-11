10 Abu Sayyaf members surrender in Sulu - military

Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

MANILA - Ten Abu Sayyaf Group members surrendered to the military in Sulu on Saturday, the Joint Task Force Sulu said.

In a statement, the task force said among those who surrendered are 2 brothers who joined the group when they were still teenagers.

According to alias Salim and alias Jumli, they both joined in 2016 after they were convinced by a friend, and due to the promise of instant cash.

Now, the brothers earn a living in a bakery shop.

“I am happy to know that these young men are now supporting themselves with their hard-earned money in a bakery shop. I told them that there are also opportunities in the army which they politely declined as they would like to continue their passion in baking. Their dream is to have their own bakery," JTF-Sulu and 11th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales said.

Those who surrendered also brought with them an M16 rifle, M1 Garand Rifle, Cal .30 and Cal .45 pistols.

Gonzales expressed hope that other members of the ASG would also surrender.

"I hope that other members, either they be active ASG or lie-low, would also come forward. Admit they were ones lost and free themselves of fear that they may be reported to government forces or they might be tracked down by their former comrades," he said.

"We will assure that these former members will be assisted accordingly for they all pledged to actively help deny the ASG from taking refuge at their municipality," he added.

