Philippines investigates China ships' chase of Filipino vessel in West PH Sea

A Chinese Navy patrol craft tails a fishing vessel carrying an ABS-CBN News crew in the West Philippine Sea on April 8, 2021. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Saturday said it was investigating reports that Chinese vessels chased a Filipino boat carrying fishermen and an ABS-CBN News crew in the West Philippine Sea earlier this week, an incident that happened amid tensions between Beijing and Manila over lingering Chinese presence in the area.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that if the report is confirmed, it would raise the matter with China.

"Philippine authorities are looking into reports of Chinese vessels chasing after a television crew aboard a Philippine vessel in the West Philippine Sea. If proven to be true, the Department of Foreign Affairs will raise the matter with the Chinese government," the foreign office said.

"In the meantime, the Department is thankful that the crew and the Filipino vessel are safe," it said.

‼️READ‼️ #DFAStatement on Reports of Chinese Vessels Chasing ABS-CBN Crew in the West Philippine Sea. Also found in this link 👉🏻https://t.co/khGoI0GQi8 pic.twitter.com/1guxD2agVK — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 10, 2021

In the same breath, the DFA urged the public to "coordinate with Philippine authorities when planning a visit to the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea."

This echoed a statement by the military on Friday urging media to "exercise prudence" in reporting from the West Philippine Sea, saying it is "concerned" for everyone's well-being.

The Filipino fishing vessel, with an ABS-CBN News crew on board, was tailed by 2 Chinese missile craft on April 8 as it traveled across reefs and shoals in the West Philippine Sea, the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed South China Sea, close to the mainland of Palawan.

GPS coordinates indicated that the Filipino vessel was only 90 nautical miles from mainland Palawan, following a straight path home when the missile boats chased it down.

The incident happened as Philippine officials demanded the withdrawal of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, the country's EEZ in the South China Sea which China claims in near entirety.

On Wednesday, the DFA filed another diplomatic protest against China, vowing to do so every day until all Chinese ships have left the reef.

Malacañang, which has pursued friendlier ties with China despite the maritime dispute in exchange for investments and infrastructure funding, was mum on the matter, with the spokesman saying the Palace defers to the DFA and the defense chief.

China has been ramping up militarization and island-building activities in the resource-rich waterway, ignoring a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its expansive nine-dash line claim.

RELATED VIDEO: