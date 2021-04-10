Home  >  News

6.1-magnitude quake rocks Davao Occidental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 10 2021 07:04 PM

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Davao Occidental Saturday afternoon, with Phivolcs reporting its epicenter in the waters southwest of Sarangani.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit at 5:30 p.m., Phivolcs said in its advisory. It initially reported a magnitude of 5.9 then upgraded the measurement at past 6 p.m. Saturday.

The earthquake's epicenter was at 148 kilometer southwest of Sarangani.

Intensity III was felt in General Santos City, while Intensity II was reported in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

An instrumental intensity of Intensity I was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani.

While no damage was reported as of this writing, aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

