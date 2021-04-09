Paghabol ng Chinese missile boats sa bangkang Pinoy sa West PH Sea iimbestigahan

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Inatasan na ng Department of National Defense (DND) ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command na imbestigahan ang ginawang paghabol ng mga missile boat ng Chinese Navy sa sinasakyang bangka ng Pinoy fishers sa West Philippine Sea, kung saan sakay din ang ABS-CBN News team.

"The Defense Department has directed the AFP through its Western Command to investigate, gather, and validate all the relevant facts on the incident, the outcome of which will be used to coordinate any appropriate action through the NTF-WPD and engagement among the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), DND, DOTr and other concerned agencies," ani DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong.

Nagpahayag din ng pag-aalala ang AFP at sinabing humihingi na sila ng kopya ng footage at larawan ng insidente bilang bahagi ng imbestigasyon.

"The AFP expresses concern over the report of an alleged harassment by Chinese Navy vessels and a Chinese coast guard vessel as reported by a team of journalist on board a watercraft within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone)," ani AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgar Arevalo.

Nadismaya naman si Vice President Leni Robredo sa napanood, lalo’t nangyari ito sa loob ng EEZ ng Pilipinas.

Hinimok ni Robredo ang pamahalaan na gamitin ang naipanalong kaso laban sa China noong 2016 sa isang international tribunal.

"It’s an opportunity we have not taken advantage of, we have not maximized... When you watch the video, nakakagalit, nakakadurog ng puso, na nangyayari iyon within our territory," sabi ni Robredo.

Makikipag-ugnayan na rin ang DFA sa task force para sa mga detalye ng insidente.

Para kay maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal, dapat iprotesta ng DFA ang insidente, lalo’t unang pagkakataon ito na ginamit ng China ang bapor ng militar para takutin ang mga Pilipinong sibilyan.

"Wala namang rason para ganunin nila ang isang Filipino vessel. Wala namang threat na nire-represent ang Filipino vessel. Pabalik na nga ng Palawan eh. Bakit pa nila kailagan gawin iyon? Umatras na nga sila noong makita nila ang coast guard so bakit kailangan pang pakitaan ng mga missile boat?" pagtataka ni Batongbacal, director ng UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

Suportado naman ng liderato ng Senado ang pagrepaso sa Mutual Defense Treaty at Visiting Forces Agreement ng Pilipinas at Amerika.

Sumang-ayon ang top diplomats ng Pilipinas at Amerika sa mas pinaigting na pagtutulungan sa South China Sea, na malawakang inaangkin ng China.



—Ulat ni Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News