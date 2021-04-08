Bong Revilla’s jailed former chief of staff dies from stroke, BuCor says

MANILA - Lawyer Richard Cambe, the former chief of staff of Sen. Bong Revilla, died from a stroke on Thursday evening, Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said.

Cambe was convicted of plunder in 2018 for amassing P224.5 million worth of Revilla’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF). He was imprisoned at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Chaclag said Cambe was brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, where he died around 6 p.m.

There were no signs of foul play in his death, the corrections official added.

“His next of kin has been informed and they requested that their privacy be respected. So we can only confirm that he died of stroke. Initial investigation also shows no signs of foul play so far,” Chaclag told ABS-CBN News.

FROM THE ARCHIVES