CEBU - Personnel of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) arrested early Saturday morning what it regards as a high-value individual while allegedly in possession of some P7.4-million worth of suspected shabu.

According to P/LtCol. Mark Lester Eteroza, team leader of the CPPO's drug enforcement unit, the arrest happened during a buybust operation at Barangay Bulacao in Talisay City.

The suspect, who is from Cebu City and an ex-convict, was caught with the suspected illegal drugs that weighed over 1.1 kilograms.

“We validated reports on the illegal drugs peddling operation of the subject person,” Eteroza said in his report.

Police are now investigating the source of the suspected illegal drugs that came packed in a green tea bag.

The suspect is temporarily detained at the Cebu Provincial Police and will face charges for violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Central Visayas regional police deployed over 4,000 personnel this Holy Week to deter crime and provide security.

- report from Annie Perez

