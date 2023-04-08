Military plane gets wheels stuck in runway in Catarman

A military transport plane lies slightly tilted on its side on the runway of the Catarman airport. Courtesy Maria Teresita Briones

MANILA (UPDATE) -- A military transport plane got one of its wheels stuck in the mud on the runway of Catarman airport in Northern Samar on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) confirmed in a statement.

"[A] C-130 [plane], while maneuvering for a 180 degree turn to preposition for take off at the threshold of Catarman Samar Airport, inadvertently got its left landing gear (wheel) stuck on mud at the edge of the runway... Immediate precautionary measures were done to get the landing gear safely out of the muddy area," PAF said.

The PAF said it had been raining in the area, which caused the softening of a part of the grassy ground.

PAF said there was no damage on the aircraft and no aircrew or passengers were hurt in the "minor" incident.

"After further thorough inspection, the aircraft was able to take off and continue its mission. It safely landed in Mactan, Cebu on or about 6:24 p.m.," PAF said.

PAF also clarified that it was not an overshoot.

“Safe in Mactan na po. Minor lang po yun. Nothing to worry about po... Hindi po overshoot," PAF Spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said.

-- Report from Sharon Evite

