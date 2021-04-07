CBCP to bishops, priests: Pray for pandemic’s end on Divine Mercy Sunday

MANILA—The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged its members to fervently pray this coming Divine Mercy Sunday for the end of the pandemic.

In a circular released Wednesday, Davao Archbishop and CBCP President Romulo Valles D.D. told bishops and priests to include in their prayers "our plea to the Lord, the Lord of the Divine Mercy, to put an end to this pandemic that has brought us so much misery and sorrow."

"Needless to say, such a plea and urgent prayer fits well into the liturgy of this day, which focuses on the Lord Jesus as the Lord of mercy and compassion," Valles said.

The Catholic Church will be celebrating the Feast of the Divine Mercy this Sunday, April 11.

