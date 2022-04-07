Watch more News on iWantTFC

Glendale, California has unveiled a permanent six-foot tall marble monument that honors the contributions of Filipino Americans in the city.

After two years of planning, the Filipino American Business Association of Glendale (FABAG) unveiled the Filipino American Friendship Monument outside of the Adult Recreation Center in the downtown area. For over 30 years, FABAG has been active in Glendale with outreach programs, community services, and cross cultural collaborations.

"It’s a Pinoy pride for us. We are really very happy and this is friendship, gratitude, commemoration, tribute... Name it. We have it in this monument," Edith Fuentes of FABAG noted.

About 15,000 Filipinos live in Glendale, accounting for over seven percent of its 200,000 residents. While many Filipino businesses are sprinkled throughout the city, which is adjacent to Los Angeles, this is the city's first Filipino landmark.

Glendale Mayor Paula Devine asserted that the monument not just symbolizes friendship. "This will symbolize the dedication of this Filipino community to bring a project like this together. To stay together for 32 years, that in itself is an accomplishment," Devine said.

Philippine Consul General in Los Angeles, Edgar Badajos, thanked city officials and the Filipino community.

"My heart is filled with gratitude to the city officials of Glendale, the business leaders in Glendale, the Filipino community in Glendale, the American mainstream, for the support you have given this project. Thanks to you, we now have a beautiful Filipino American monument," Badajos said.

Last week, Los Angeles installed the Historic Filipinotown Gateway stretching across Beverly Boulevard. The arch has been years in the making, with the Covid-19 pandemic delaying the construction. While some of its elements are still wrapped up, the city is planning a grand ribbon cutting on May 7th.