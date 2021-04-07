BuCor facility in Zamboanga under 1-month lockdown amid COVID spike

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm is implementing a one month lockdown in a move to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of the total 140 active cases in the City, 33 are personnel of the Bureau of Corrections, and the rest are detainees.

Mayor Beng Climaco Salazar said in a press briefing that there are local residents living inside the penal farm compound who are also affected by the lockdown.

She already talked to the warden to prevent anyone from entering the premises.

- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos